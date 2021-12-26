(WAND) -- Decatur man Edgar Brummett lives and breaths basketball.
That's proven by the fact that he's not only an IHSA official, but he's also the Illini's scorekeeper.
Brummett is just a few years away from notching 20 years at the Illinois men's basketball scores table while this is his 23rd year officiating for the IHSA.
The love all started in 6th grade when he started playing basketball. Brummett graduated MacArthur in 1984 and has always loved the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.