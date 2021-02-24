DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Back in August when WAND Sports chatted with Caleb Patton, he didn't have any scholarships and the high school football season was in question.
Six months later, he had four scholarships without playing a down of football and signed with St. Norbert College on an almost full-ride scholarship.
How'd he do it? Through his faith and hard work.
Caleb works out with Decatur Athletic Club trainer Joe Patton and the two have created a special bond that will last forever.
Click on the video above to see Caleb's full story.
