DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A big congrats to Decatur native Noelle Malkamaki on winning a gold medal at this years Para World Championships in Paris.
Not only did she bring home the hardware for shot put she also broke the world record which she held.
In her first year with team USA she never imagined bringing the gold home so soon.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All Rights Reserved.
