DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A month ago it was announced that a professional soccer team was coming to Decatur.
The Decatur Pro Soccer Project will be a part of the Midwest Premier League with sites set on opening next summer.
While they are still in the early phases of putting the organization together they are looking for input from people from the area as well.
The next step for them is forming an official board of members plus a community based board.
If you would like to learn more about the Decatur Pro Soccer Project you can follow all of their social media's for the latest information or you can email at soccerprojectdecaturil@gmail.com.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.