All-Time 5 is back! This time, the debate will be hotter than ever as Gordon Voit releases his Regional All-Star Teams: the best lineup you could make from each area (Decatur, Springfield, Champaign, Southland and Midwest).
SCHEDULE: ALL-TIME 5 REGIONAL ALL-STARS
DECATUR REGION ALL-STARS
PG – Lewis Jackson, Eisenhower (Purdue, G-League) 5-9, 10-4-3-1.2 spg best year PU; 12-5-9 apg with Erie BayHawks G-League 2013-14; 2x MC POY 2006 + 2008; 1st points 1,630; Class of 2008
G - Terise Bryson, Stephen Decatur (Illinois State) 6-1, 7th scoring ISU (1,736) with one more year left; 3rd all-time at ISU in scoring average (19.1); 1st scoring SDHS 1,921 points; FT record at ISU; 2nd Team All-State (two-class system, AA;) 28 ppg senior year; MC POY 1997; Class of 1997
G – Darius Adams, MacArthur (UIndy, overseas) 6-1, Putting up video game numbers professionally: 37-8-6-3 per game, CBA MVP candidate who is outproducing former NBA players in China; Class of 2008
F - Ken Barnes, Stephen Decatur (Wisconsin) 6-3, UW-record 42 points in a game (vs. Indiana 1965) which was finally tied by Michael Finley, 15-9 best year UW; 2nd points 1,473 SDHS; State Champs 1962; All-State 1962; Class of 1962
C - Dave Scholz, Stephen Decatur (Illinois, NBA) 6-8, 20.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg 3-year average UI; Was No. 1 all-time when he left UI; 20-10 right off the bat as a sophomore; 1,141 points SDHS, 1964 3rd place (one class); All-State; Played for 1969-70 76ers; Class of 1965
Four off bench
F - Wayne Dunning, Lakeview (Millikin) 6-5, 7th points LHS, 1,456 at Millikin also 4th rebounding; Tryout with Bulls and 76ers; Class of 1979
SG - Rodney Walker, St. Teresa (New Mexico State, Overseas) (1991 MC POY) 16 ppg, 5 rpg best year at NMSU; 5th points 1,328 St. Teresa in basically two years
PG/SG - Robo Kreps, Maroa-Forsyth (UIC, Overseas) 6-1, 2nd Mr. Basketball 2007; He finished 2nd to Derrick Rose in Mr. Basketball, higher than Evan Turner, Jacob Pullen and Demetri McCamey -- enough said; State Champion; 16 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg best year at UIC; 1,731 points 1st in M-F history
Yes, there are many names that are close to this tier of player! Probably 50, you could argue.
From Neil Plank to John Cliff to Christian Williams to John Leurck to Mike Moore to Jeff Roth, Sturgis Jones, Kip and Kita Jones, Monty Wilson, Sr./Jr. and pretty much any member of Stephen Decatur/Decatur High's state championship teams like Jack Sunderlik. Bottom line: No list will ever do the Decatur area justice. For a full list, visit each school's original All-Time 5 article.
