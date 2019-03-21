DES MOINES, Iowa (WAND) -- From Central Illinois to the NCAA Tournament!
Gordon Voit goes on location to Des Moines as the stars aligned in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament to bring two local standouts to the same site.
Decatur native Armon Brummett (MacArthur) and the Bradley Braves nearly took down No. 2 seed Michigan State, while Champaign native Jordan Caroline (Central) and No. 7 seed Nevada launched a second half comeback but fell to No. 10 seed Florida.
Plus, as a special bonus, Bradley legend Patrick O'Bryant shares his thoughts on this year's team. O'Bryant was the No. 9 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors after leading Bradley to the Sweet 16.