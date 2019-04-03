DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The best Cinderella story this March might just be from a bracket picker.
St. Teresa senior Evan Smith enters the Final Four tied for first place out of 17.2 million entries.
He aced the Sweet 16. Then the Elite Eight. Then the Final Four.
Here's where it gets wild. By basketball fanatic standards, Evan is a 15 or 16 seed -- he thought it was "Seton Hill", doesn't know where Auburn University is located and, by the way, had filled out exactly zero brackets until his friends nudged him to do so this year.
He jokingly labeled it it "Evan's winning bracket" and didn't even bother to capitalize the 'W' or the 'B'.
VIDEO: WAND Sports' Gordon Voit interviews Evan about the crazy circumstances that led to his spot atop the rankings.