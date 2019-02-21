ST. LOUIS (WAND) -- Marcus Bartley might want to change his number to 4.
The Decatur native and current Southern Illinois Saluki graduated with his Bachelor's in exercise science this past May with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Then he began his MBA, with a similar result this past term: 4.0.
For his achievements, the MacArthur graduate earned CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-District honors. It marks the second straight year he's been named to the list and last year he also earned Academic All-America status.
According to Southern Illinois sports information, Bartley is just the fifth Saluki to earn Academic All-America honors and the first since Bryan Mullins in 2009.