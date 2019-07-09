DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- MacArthur graduate Ray Neal, Jr. will be suiting up for the Illinois State football team this season after transferring from McKendree.
Neal tells WAND Sports that he will walk on the Redbird squad and switch from receiver to defensive back -- most likely safety. He was on scholarship with the Bearcats, who play in Division-II.
The two-sport standout also logged minutes for the MacArthur basketball team back in his high school career, and showed off his athleticism with the ability to throw down one-handed dunks.
In this WAND Sports interview, Neal discusses his feelings as he prepares to move to Bloomington-Normal plus he talks about his career plans for after football.