DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Moments after posting the video, the comments came pouring in from athletes Scott Busboom has supported over the years.
"Glad I got to spend 4 years with him through highschool before he hangs it up!! You are A Great Person And Have A Kind soul‼️ I Appreciate you and everything you do. Will always be my favorite Commentator‼️"
- Deyon Jackson, MacArthur quarterback
"love this dude. He made me feel like a star every time I saw him... #AppreciateYouBusboom"
- Former University of Buffalo guard Jarod Oldham
"The GOAT‼️ All love and respect here Scott Busboom congrats."
- Former Bradley, current DACC guard Armon Brummett
Those statements of gratitude sum it all up: Scott Busboom has affected countless lives in his 22 years broadcasting Central Illinois high school games. As he nears the 1,200-broadcast mark, Busboom has announced that this will be his last school year calling games for Talk 101.
In this WAND feature, Gordon Voit takes a look back at Scott's start in the industry and shares some memories that speak to Busboom's special qualities.