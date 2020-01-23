TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAND) -- Christian Williams arrived at Indiana State with the expectations that any player coming from a Big Ten program comes with.
Despite slotting into more of a 20-minutes-a-game-type role off the bench than a primary scoring role in the starting lineup, Williams shows no signs of disappointment or disengagement.
In fact, the way he's embraced his supporting role has drawn praise from Sycamore head coach Greg Lansing.
"He's 6-7, long-armed athletic," he said, "He can guard one through four easily. If healthy for the rest of the year he'll be one of the better defensive players in the league. That's just the hard part with him. You know, your hips get bumped a lot so he has to deal with that sometimes ... But he's shown what he can do defensively for sure and he's a very good offensive player at 6-7. True point guard-type skills and I thought he was a really good spurt for us on offense as well (against Evansville)."