DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- If there is one word that describes 15-year old Aidan Taylor, his mother, Kim says it's dedicated.
It's a lifestyle that perfect symbolizes Aidan's constant mission of self improving.
"Powerlifting was not on my mind when I first started. It was always weight loss. So just remembering why I started keeps me motivated," Taylor said. "So I started at 150 pounds and I was a lot more chubby. And I weighed in last Saturday at my meet and I was 125 pounds and I'd say six to seven months ago, my lowest weigh-in was 110 pounds, and that was when I flipped a switch and said 'okay, I need to put the weight back on, but I started putting the right weight back on.'"
That flipping of a switch prompted Taylor's passion, powerlifting, and as a result, the breaking of all sorts of records.
"We are just thrilled and amazed at his level of dedication," Kim Taylor said. "I mean it's way beyond anything I've ever seen at a kid his age. He's 15 and he diets, he exercises, he lives such a healthy lifestyle, and when he began this journey two years ago, we had no idea where it was gonna take him."
It's taken him to a point where he now is trying to powerlift at the next highest level.
"I wanna potentially land a college scholarship, and also I wanna go to the world championships," Taylor said. It's called IPF Worlds which is International Powerlifting Federation. It's their world championship and that's where I eventually wanna make it to."
To get to that point, all Taylor says he needs to do is keep pushing. For this 15 year old, that won't be a problem.
