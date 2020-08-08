DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's been a stable in Decatur for 50 years.
The Decatur Turkey Tournament has been happening every year since 1970, but this year, it will not.
Tournament organizer Mel Roustio confirmed to WAND this afternoon that this year's Decatur Turkey Tournament is canceled.
He said the main reason is for player's safety. Roustio also said the fact that tournaments can't consist of more than three teams this season and that teams can't play more than two games per week also played a factor in their decision.
