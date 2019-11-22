DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Turkey Tournament has been a staple in Central Illinois for many years.
To be exact, the annual tournament has been around a half of a century.
That's right, the Turkey Tournament is celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall.
Per usual, the tourney is stacked with talent. Check out the opening round matchups below.
Tuesday at 6:00pm - Mt. Zion vs. Bolingbrook
Tuesday at 7:30pm - Peoria vs. Eisenhower
Wednesday at 6:00pm - Dunlap vs. Harvey-Thornton
Wednesday at 7:30pm - Southeast vs. MacArthur
All games will be played at Stephen Decatur Middle School.