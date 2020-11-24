DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time since 1970, there won't be a Decatur Turkey Tournament.
Today, would have been the start of the 51st annual tourney, instead IHSA basketball is on pause.
Tournament organizer, Mel Roustio, discusses how different this Thanksgiving will be without the Decatur Turkey Tournament.
He says, "this is the first time 42 years I haven't been in a gym either coaching a Turkey Tournament or coordinating one so it's a strange Thanksgiving to say the least."
Roustio canceled the Decatur Turkey Tournament on August 8.
