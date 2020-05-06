DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Armon Brummett has found his new college home: William Penn University in Iowa.
The NAIA powerhouse posted a 30-3 record last season and led NAIA Division-I in scoring at 99.9 points per game.
Brummett was an All-State star in basketball and football both at MacArthur before logging minutes in the NCAA Tournament for Bradley as a freshman. He spent this past season for Danville Area Community College where he played with his twin brother Amir, a transfer from Northern Illinois where he played football.
At DACC this past season he ranked second on the Jaguars in scoring at 14.3 points per game while leading the team in rebounding with 5.7 per game. He tied for third in assists (1.9) and tied for first in steals (1.6).
