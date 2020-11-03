Decatur's Brit Miller will be taking part in Dancing With The CU Stars at 6:30pm on Friday.
That's right... Brit will be dancing!
The event fundraiser will be virtual for the first time and will be raising as much money as possible for Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club.
It's their biggest fundraiser of the year and no matter where you're living, you can watch the show.
At 6:30pm on Friday, visit dmbgc.org to get the link to view the show.
To donate to Brit or any dancer, click here.
