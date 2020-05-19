DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Eisenhower graduate Drew Thaxton has been named a Division-III All-American for the Monmouth College track and field team.
Thaxton earned the honor in two events -- shot put and weight throw.
He and other Scots athletes were in North Carolina for the national meet when it was canceled. The NCAA awarded All-America status to athletes based on numbers achieved earlier in the season.
Thaxton finished second in the state in Class 2A shot put his senior year (58-5.25 inches).
In this extended interview, Thaxton talks to WAND's Gordon Voit about his growth as an athlete (increasing his bench press to 465 pounds) but also as a student, man and spiritually.
