DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- If the MacArthur football team is able to play this spring, it'll feature a number of new weapons that transferred from Eisenhower.
One of those new faces is junior Karon Shelley, a quick-to-smile receiver whose signature fuchsia hair can be spotted a mile away when his helmet is off.
Last season Shelley connected with Eisenhower quarterback Brylan Phillips (who is also a sophomore transferring to MacArthur) for 9 touchdowns.
Now in his pivotal junior season, Shelley is hoping to get the attention of college coaches. WAND's Orlando Toatley reports that Shelley's journey began long ago in the Decatur Junior Football League.
