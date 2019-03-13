CHICAGO (WAND) -- Should Ayo Dosunmu enter the NBA Draft?
Regardless of Illinois' finish in the Big Ten Tournament this week, that's arguably Question No. 1 on Illini Nation's mind as the talented freshman point guard wraps up his first season of college ball.
[VIDEO: DEON THOMAS AND GORDON VOIT DISCUSS BIG TEN TOURNAMENT, AYO DOSUNMU'S DRAFT DECISION]
Gordon Voit reports from the United Center in Chicago as Illinois launches into the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.
Illinois all-time leading scorer and current radio color man Deon Thomas weighs in on the season, plus he shares his NBA Draft experiences as the 28th overall pick in 1994 and how that helps him analyze Dosunmu's impending decision.
