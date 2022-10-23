CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois football did not play this past weekend. But the Illini still managed to move up in the AP Top 25.
Illinois came in at 17 in this week's poll. The Illini will head to Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday to take on the Cornhuskers.
