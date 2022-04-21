CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (WAND) - Illini Football was back at Memorial Stadium for the first time in five months.
The White Team, made up solely of the team's starters, took down the Blue Team in the Spring Game Thursday 58-40.
Illini fans were intrigued to see how transfer quarterback Tommy Devito would do in his first Memorial Stadium appearance.
The Syracuse transfer went 14 for 18 passing with three passing touchdowns. On the other end of two of those touchdowns was Isaiah Williams. Williams had 95 yards receiving on the day.
But now the focus shifts to summer workouts, where it will be up to the players to be ready for fall camp.
Illinois will open the 2022 season against Wyoming on August 27 at Memorial Stadium.
