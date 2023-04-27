KANSAS CITY Mo. (WAND) -The Seattle Seahawks drafted Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
It has been a whirlwind of a career for Witherspoon. He was an unrated recruit coming into college, but now he is a millionaire.
Even before the 2022 season, the Illini cornerback was not on a lot of people's radar. But after establishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the country last season, he was sure-fire top-ten pick.
Witherspoon is Illinois' first first-rounder since 2012 and the highest drafted Illini since 1996.
