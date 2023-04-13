KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) - The NFL has revealed which players will be attending the 2023 NFL Draft.
Illinois' Devon Witherspoon will be one of them.
Witherspoon had a breakout year with the Illini in 2022.
He is projected to be a first-round pick.
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in on April 27 in Kansas City.
