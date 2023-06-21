CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) named football consensus All-American Devon Witherspoon its Illinois' Male Athlete of the Year.
The first round NFL draft pick won the Dike Eddleman Award. It goes to the top men's and women's Illinois athletes every year. The recipients were selected by vote of Illinois head coaches and DIA executive staff.
Witherspoon is the first football player to earn the Eddleman Award since J Leman in 2008.
DEVON WITHERSPOON, Football | Dike Eddleman Male Athlete of the Year
- No. 5 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft by Seattle Seahawks – the highest-drafted defensive back in school history and Illinois' highest draft pick since 1996
- Consensus All-American – the first Illini defensive back ever to earn that honor and just the 21st in school history
- Thorpe Award finalist – the first in Illinois history – as one of the top three cornerbacks in college football
- Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year
- First-Team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media
- Semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, as one of the top 20 defensive players in college football
- Started all 12 regular season games at cornerback, tallying 40 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 14 pass breakups, while not allowing a touchdown all season
- Allowed fewer than 35 receiving yards in 11 of 12 games this season while matching up with opponent's No. 1 receivers
- No. 1 coverage grade in the nation (92.5), according to Pro Football Focus (PFF)
- No. 2 graded cornerback in the nation, No. 1 in Power-5 (92.0), according to PFF
- Allowed only 16 catches on 54 targets, and just 3.3 yards against per attempt as the primary defender, according to ESPN
Track champion Olivia Howell was named the Female Athlete of the Year.
