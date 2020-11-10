CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are ranked 8th heading into this season and a big reason why is the return of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.
The Illinois duo withdrew from the NBA Draft and returned to campus.
Now, Dosunmu and Cockburn are named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.
Ayo was a unanimous decision after being named first-team All-Big Ten last season.
Cockburn was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
