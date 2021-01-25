CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- There's no denying that Ayo Dosunmu is one of the best players in college basketball and he's continuing to get national attention.
Today, he was ranked as a top 10 candidate for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Dosunmu ranks 8th in the NCAA in scoring at 21.7 points per game while ranking fourth in the Big Ten with 4.9 assists per game.
The other nine candidates are the following:
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Jared Butler, Baylor
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Carlik Jones, Louisville
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton
