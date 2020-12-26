CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood has said this season that his team needs to find ways to win games where they don't shoot particularly well.
The Illini did just that today against Indiana.
Illinois started the game missing their first seven shots from the field but after the first half, still held a lead against the Hoosiers, 29-27.
The Illini's defense was stellar. Indiana shot under 40% from the field and only scored 60 points.
Ayo Dosunmu was once again the difference maker. He had 12 points through 30 minutes. In the final 10 minutes, he scored 18 points.
He caught fire, shooting 11-17 from the field including 4-5 from beyond the arc. Dosunmu ended with a game-high 30 points.
Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, as the 18th ranked Illini get the win over Indiana, 69-60.
Illinois gets some much needed time off before they take on Purdue next Saturday at home.
