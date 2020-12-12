COLUMBIA, MO. (WAND) -- After a big-time win against 10th ranked Duke on the road the Illini couldn't continue the good fortune versus Missouri Saturday as they fall to the tigers 81-78.
Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 36 points in the game, helping the Illini shoot 52.7% from the field.
But Missouri outrebounded Illinois by 9 and made nine more free throws.
The Illini did receive good contributions from Kofi Cockburn who had 19 points and 6 rebounds along with freshman Andre Curbelo who had 14 points off the bench.
Head Coach Brad underwood is now 1-3 against the University of Missouri.
