COLUMBUS, Ohio (WAND) -- Down go the defending champs.
No. 16 overall seed House of 'Paign outlasted the No. 1-seeded Ohio State alumni squad called Carmen's Crew 76-68 in the Sweet 16 of The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Big man Mike Daum (a friend of House of 'Paign coach Mike LaTulip who scored more than 3,000 points at South Dakota State) led the way with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Recent Illini graduate Andres Feliz posted 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Michael Finke's Estonia-Latvia league teammate Kyle Vinales (Central Connecticut State) racked up 16 points and most importantly the four final points of the game to seal the win.
Up next for House of 'Paign is a quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 overall seed Red Scare (Dayton alumni) on ESPN.
