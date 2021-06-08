DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- There is a new man in charge for Eisenhower football.
Today, the DPS Board approved Moe Dampeer as the Panthers next head football coach.
Dampeer is a graduate of MacArthur High School and has served as a head coach for the Decatur Bears and as a defensive line coach for St. Teresa.
He was unanimously approved by the DPS Board and will be officially introduced tomorrow at 6pm at Eisenhower High School.
