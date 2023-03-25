DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Staff members of Decatur Public Schools laced up their basketball shoes Thursday.
They call themselves the Keil Raw Apples.
They play against other teams made up of adults to teach students the importance of sportsmanship.
The Raw Apples faced off with the Hope Academy Adult Hawks on Thursday. Their next game will be this at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against the Garfield Adult Wolves at Johns Hill Magnet School.
