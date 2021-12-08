DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A new DPS Hall of Fame Class will be inducted on January 28th during the Eisenhower and MacArthur basketball game.
This class includes some big time names too!
Here's a list of who will be inducted.
- Lewis Jackson
- Michael Wilder
- George Watkins
- Leonard Dabner
- Betty Ray
- John Cliff
- Byron Topps
- Patrick Ruwe
- Ann Kampfe
- Amy McEvoy
- Mike McGlaughlin
- Ray Rients
- 1977 Stephen Decatur Baseball Team
