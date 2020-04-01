DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was arguably the best season in school history: a first-ever Central State 8 crown, a 17-1 league record and a gaudy 29 wins overall.
Now head coach Michael "Dubb" Williams can remember it one more way: "the season I won my second straight district coach of the year award."
Williams was named the District 15 Coach of the Year by the IBCA. A banquet was scheduled for this spring prior to the viral outbreak.
In this WAND interview, Williams talks about what the award means to him plus he discusses how he will schedule differently to increase his team's preparedness for the playoffs in 2021.