CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The EIU men's basketball team with an OVC showdown tonight against Morehead State.
The Eagles came to play. Morehead State shot over 52% from the field and defeated Eastern Illinois, 87-61.
The Panthers on the other hand shot under 37% from the field.
Johni Broome led Morehead State with 20 points while Marvin Johnson led EIU with 18.
Sadly tonight, Mack Smith's consecutive games with a three pointer streak was stopped. Smith went 0-10 from beyond the arc. He will go down into the NCAA record books with 91 straight games with a three pointer made.
Eastern Illinois will take on Eastern Kentucky on Saturday in Charleston.
