CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Eastern Illinois Panthers used their strength to raise over $1,000 for rare daises research. It's all for the the organization "Uplifting Athletes" that was started by former Northwestern offensive lineman Trey Clock who has lost family members to rare illnesses. The EIU players bench pressed 225 pounds as many times as they could in front of the Charleston community in order to raise the money.
At the event we also got a chance to catch up with first year head coach Adam Cushing to talk about the upcoming season. Cushing says this year Panthers will be led by their offense and hopes to find a starter at quarterback soon that will help them bounce back from a 3-8 season last year.