Eastern Illinois wins at home against Illinois State, while Millikin drops home opener

(WAND) -- A busy day for local college football as Eastern Illinois and Millikin were both at home.
The Panthers hosted Illinois State in the Mid-America Classic. And the Big Blue hosted Washington University at St. Louis.
Illinois State 13, Eastern Illinois 14
Washington U-St. Louis 63, Millikin 13
