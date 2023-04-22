CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Spring Football for Eastern llinois came to a close Saturday.
EIU had its annual Blue and White open scrimmage.
The defense (blue team) ended up taking the spring game 39-28 with a modified scoring system.
EIU will open its season on the road against Indiana State on Aug. 31.
