CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Make it three years in a row.
Eastern Michigan once again played spoiler against a team from the Big Ten, winning its third game against the conference in as many seasons.
This year's victim was Illinois, and the death blow came on a 24-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter.
With the crowd-stunning 34-31 loss, Illinois drops to 2-1 on the season as it prepares for Nebraska this Saturday under the lights in Champaign.
The Illini scored 17 points in the first quarter but went nearly three quarters before scoring again -- a 14-point rally in the final minutes of the game that tied it up at 31.
Illinois gave up six sacks and was equally inconsistent defensively -- allowing Eastern Michigan to rack up 480 yards of total offense.
Running back Reggie Corbin played after sitting out the win at UConn. He finished with 145 yards on the ground and a critical touchdown score in the fourth quarter when the Illini were trailing by 14 points.
Eastern Michigan's third win over a Big Ten team since 2017 has extra meaning to Illinois fans when compared with the Illini's total over that same span: two wins.