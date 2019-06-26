Cord Fenton Central A&M

Receiver Cord Fenton is one of four Central A&M seniors on the West Team of the Eastern Star All-Star Game, which is coming up at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Maroa.

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- High school football stars from all across the WAND viewing area are set for the 2019 Eastern Star All-Star Game at Maroa-Forsyth.

In this West Team preview, Gordon Voit highlights some of the headliners from schools like St. Teresa, Central A&M and several other schools.

[VIDEO: MEET THE WEST TEAM]

West Team Roster

Barnes, Brogan Meridian High School

Boddie, Daylen Normal Community High School

Chalmers, David Warrensburg-Latham High School

Charles, Jeremiah Normal Community High School

Chumbley, Hunter Meridian High School

Crooks, Drew Bloomington High School

Davenport, Max Maroa-Forsyth High School

Fenton, Cord Central A & M High School

Fitzpatrick, Reilly Maroa Forsyth High School

Gillespey, Seth St. Teresa High School

Hall II, Dishon Normal Community High School

Howard, Cade Riverton High School

Hyde, CJ Bloomington High School

Kantor, Kyler Meridian High School

Keiser, Brandon Nokomis High School

Klein, Cody Pana High School

Leathers, Mitchell Warrensburg-Latham High School

Mc Coy, Gus Central A & M High School

Mitchell, Hayden Maroa-Forsyth High School

Mizeur, Mason Pana High School

Nollman, Sam Pana High School

Phillips, Tyler St Teresa High School

Snow-Clark, Drew Meridian High School

Stewart, Mason Nokomis High School

Taylor, Derrick MacArthur High School

Thompson, Jathan Warrensburg-Latham High School

Whitney, Logan Central A & M High School

Wright, Trevor Nokomis High School