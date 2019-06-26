MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- High school football stars from all across the WAND viewing area are set for the 2019 Eastern Star All-Star Game at Maroa-Forsyth.
In this West Team preview, Gordon Voit highlights some of the headliners from schools like St. Teresa, Central A&M and several other schools.
West Team Roster
Barnes, Brogan Meridian High School
Boddie, Daylen Normal Community High School
Chalmers, David Warrensburg-Latham High School
Charles, Jeremiah Normal Community High School
Chumbley, Hunter Meridian High School
Crooks, Drew Bloomington High School
Davenport, Max Maroa-Forsyth High School
Fenton, Cord Central A & M High School
Fitzpatrick, Reilly Maroa Forsyth High School
Gillespey, Seth St. Teresa High School
Hall II, Dishon Normal Community High School
Howard, Cade Riverton High School
Hyde, CJ Bloomington High School
Kantor, Kyler Meridian High School
Keiser, Brandon Nokomis High School
Klein, Cody Pana High School
Leathers, Mitchell Warrensburg-Latham High School
Mc Coy, Gus Central A & M High School
Mitchell, Hayden Maroa-Forsyth High School
Mizeur, Mason Pana High School
Nollman, Sam Pana High School
Phillips, Tyler St Teresa High School
Snow-Clark, Drew Meridian High School
Stewart, Mason Nokomis High School
Taylor, Derrick MacArthur High School
Thompson, Jathan Warrensburg-Latham High School
Whitney, Logan Central A & M High School
Wright, Trevor Nokomis High School