EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- The miracle continues!
Effingham's Tristin Duncan who some thought would never play football again after a severe car crash, is proving everyone wrong again.
Duncan is practicing with the Hearts and expects to play in their game against Mahomet-Seymour on Friday.
He says that during his time away from football, he's become a more well-rounded player.
