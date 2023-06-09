JOLIET, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Baseball made its first State Semifinal appearance in 81 years on Friday.
But unfortunately, that semifinal ended in defeat. The Hearts had a tough time getting the bats going. Effingham only mustered up one run in the 9-1 loss to Grayslake Central.
The Hearts now turn their attention to the Third Place Game where they will face Sycamore High School.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.