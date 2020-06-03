As a prelude to Thursday's Part 3 of the Uwe Blab series (the NBA days), the Effingham High graduate shares about playing with David Robinson on the 1989-90 San Antonio Spurs.
During that season, Blab fondly recalls bonding with Robinson over something that had nothing to do with basketball: "Now there was another nerd!"
Robinson's airport reading material consisted of a physics textbook, Blab says. As for Robinson's on-court abilities, even as a rookie he was virtually unstoppable in practice Blab says.
