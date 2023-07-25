EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- Effingham's very own Zach Lee is heading to the pros.
Lee signed with the Detroit Tigers yesterday as a free agent.
Lee helped the Hearts in 2019 to their first super sectional appearance in 77 years before going to play at Kentucky for 4 years.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.