EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe it, but the IHSA football playoffs are already here!
In our WAND Matchup of the Week for round one, it's a showdown of two area teams as Effingham will travel to take on state powerhouse Rochester.
The Hearts finished the regular season 5-4 but three of those losses came to teams that combined for a 26-1 record.
Effingham played an extremely challenging schedule and know their first round matchup with Rochester will be just as tough.
The Hearts are back in the postseason for the first time since 2019 and are fired up for the opportunity to play one of the state's best programs.
