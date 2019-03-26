EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- For a town of roughly 13,000 people, Effingham and its claim to three Major League pitchers aren't just a statistical outlier, they're a source of town pride.
Now as the 2019 season unfolds, the question is: Could Effingham County have a fourth?
[VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS AND INTERVIEW WITH ZACK LEE]
Effingham High senior Zack Lee looked masterful in a tuneup outing against Mt. Vernon on Tuesday. The Kentucky commit threw just 3.1 innings but struck out 7 batters and allowed no walks or hits. He topped 94 miles an hour on the radar gun and mixed in a 73-mile-an-hour curveball.
The performance didn't go unnoticed -- he did it in front of MLB agent Darek Braunecker, who has handled the likes of Effingham's Chad Green in addition to Cliff Lee, Jeff Samardzijaand others.
In this Repking Media/WAND interview, Lee shares his thoughts on his offseason and his goals for the 2019 Hearts.