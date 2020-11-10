EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- Three weeks ago Effingham's Tristin Duncan was in a bad car accident.
Now, he's back home and hopes to play football this spring.
This is remarkable.
The Effingham senior wide receiver suffered two brain bleeds in his accident. But, within a week of being at the hospital, Duncan returned home.
Tristin's mom, Amanda Sloan, says she's "never seen anything like it" when it comes to the support the community gave her son.
The town prayed, held signs and showed Tristin he wasn't alone.
Duncan continues to recover and has his eyes on playing this season. He says, "I don't know if they're going to let me but they have to let me or else I'll go crazy."
The Effingham community and all of central Illinois are just happy to see that Tristin Duncan is recovering and doing well at home.
