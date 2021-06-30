EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- Effingham's Josh McDevitt tops out in the low 90s and has a nasty curveball.
The scary part, he's only going into his junior season with the Hearts.
His talent level has been recognized and McDevitt has committed to Missouri for baseball.
