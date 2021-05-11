EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- The miracle story of Tristin Duncan has officially added another chapter.
The Effingham senior signed to play college football at Truman State.
The past eight months for Tristin Duncan has been nothing short of a miracle.
Back in late October, Tristin was involved in a serious car crash. Whether he would survive was one question. Him playing football again, that wasn't even a thought.
Fast forward to May, Tristin put together a terrific senior season helping Effingham win an Apollo Conference Championship and now he is officially signed to play college football at Truman State.
An inspiring journey to say the least.
