DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Eisenhower baseball team is playing for a unique cause this season.
They're honoring the Decatur Police Department all season long, with a special focus on one officer each month of the season.
Beyond that, the players are also learning what it means to serve their community.
While the young team that's learning more about the game of baseball plays small ball on the field, they're learning how to hit home runs off the diamond as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.